Man who plowed car into transgender protesters charged with felony

Mark Colao used his car as a weapon when he drove through a crowd of anti-violence activists protesting the police shooting of a transgender woman earlier this week. The St. Louis Dispatch reports today that he has been charged with a felony count of resisting arrest and two misdemeanors for leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle in a careless manner.

The protesters were reacting to the shooting death of Kiwi Herring, who was shot to death after stabbing someone and attacking a police officer with a knife. The Dispatch has a good summation of the confrontation complete with photos of the attack as it happened. (Click the link above if the video isn’t appearing for you below)

Six states have recently attempted to pass laws giving immunity to people who hit protesters who are blocking streets.

Pix from car that drove through protesters, car stopped was surrounded, then drove through, one person ended up on hood, only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EYNxSJARoF — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017





