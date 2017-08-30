Head of religious hate group says Christians are treated like Jews in Nazi Germany

Someone please point Liberty Counsel leader Mat Staver to the Wikipedia entry for Godwin’s Law, because this is getting ridiculous.

Staver, also known as Kim Davis’ lawyer, has yet again tried to paint himself and other anti-LGBTQ organizers as suffering from the type of treatment Jews faced in Nazi Germany.

He made the remarks during an interview on VCY America’s “Crosstalk” program, while complaining over the Liberty Counsel’s inclusion in the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of hate groups.

Staver pointed to what happened in Nazi Germany, where “they began to ultimately ban Jews from public employment, then ban Jews from their private employment, then put a Star of David on their ID and a Star of David on their passport, restrict their travel, restrict their income opportunity, and eventually you know what happened, we had to fight a World War II over that issue.”

As RightWingWatch points out, Staver has some nerve talking about travel bans, considering he went on the radio to defend Trump’s ban on several Muslim majority countries.

Staver argues that the group is only on the SPLC‘s hate group list due to its opposition to marriage equality, even though there are many groups opposed to same-sex marriage that have not been included on the hate group list.

The SPLC explained back in 2010 when it started adding such groups that the “listings of these groups is based on their propagation of known falsehoods — claims about LGBT people that have been thoroughly discredited by scientific authorities — and repeated, groundless name-calling. Viewing homosexuality as unbiblical does not qualify organizations for listing as hate groups.”

It also clearly explains on its website why it included Liberty Counsel on its list, and it isn’t simply because they disagree with marriage equality.

Staver later argues that the “coarsening of discourse and a lack of morals and integrity” in political debates is due to “the erosion of our Judeo-Christian values.”

“That is so much different than anything we’ve ever had before,” he added, “and continuing on this way, I think it’s almost, it’s like a civil war against our values, it’s a war against the very essence of who we are.”

He then argued against removing Confederate monuments, claiming that if we take them down based on modern value judgments, the only ones that will remain will be of Jesus.





