The first preview for the TV reboot of ‘Heathers’ is here & it is killer

The iconic dark comedy Heathers is being revived as a television show and the first preview is here. While the original movie had Winona Ryder and Christian Slater battling it out with three vindictive girls named Heather, the TV version has modified the script a bit.

This time instead of three generic upperclass white girls, the Heathers will get a shake up, starring “Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is a black lesbian, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is a male who identifies as gender-queer whose real name is Heath; and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) has a body like Martha Dumptruck.”

Watch the preview below along with some photos of the characters. The series will premiere in 2018.

