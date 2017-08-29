Ellen DeGeneres donates thousands to support Texas flood victims & wants your to help too

Ellen DeGeneres is donating $25,000 of her own money and her show is also donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to support flooding victims from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The area around Houston has been hit with approximately 40 inches of rain in the past three days and the situation is looking bleak as the Trump administration struggles to respond.

“Because of Hurricane Harvey a lot of people in Texas have lost their homes. The city of Houston has been the hardest,” Ellen says in a heartfelt video posted to her Instagram channel. “I know people want to help.”

If you’d like to help, text HARVEY to 90999 and $10 will be added to your phone bill.

Texas, I love you. #HoustonStrong A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT





