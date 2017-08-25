Brad Pitt’s naked pics inspired Shania Twain’s hit song ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Shania Twain namedropped Brad Pitt in her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in 1997, but now she’s revealing he has an even bigger connection to the song.

Twain spoke at a Spotify event recently and told the audience the backstory to the song. She said she and a friend were baking holiday cookies during the time she was writing the album “Come On Over” when nude photos of the sexy actor were circulating.

“This was, like, all the rage,” Twain told the audience. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.”

Pitt’s photos were national news at the time and Twain said she remembered thinking “We see people naked every day” and said it wasn’t a big deal to her.

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt,” Twain explained. “That was just the association in that moment, and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”





