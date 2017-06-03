Woman brought to tears as her bride sings to her at their wedding

Heather, a professional wedding singer, sang to her bride Lauren in this heartwarming video.

For their first dance as wives, Heather sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” originally made famous by Elvis. “Initially when we heard it on the radio, Lauren and I both loved that song,” Heather told Pink News.

Partway through the rendition, the guests joined in, using lyric sheets that Heather had given to them.

While she’s used to singing in front of crowds, Heather said that singing “to my wife, the most important person in my life, and my biggest critic – now that was nerve-wracking.”





