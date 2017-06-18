Watch a courageous Mormon 12-year-old tell her church she’s gay

In a video posted to Facebook this week, a 12-year-old girl identified only as “Savannah” came out to her church in a moving speech.

“I believe I am a child of heavenly parents. I don’t know if they talk to us, but I feel in my heart that they made me and that they love me. I believe I was made the way I am, all parts of me, by my heavenly parents,” she said.

“They did not mess up when they gave me brown eyes, or when I was born bald. They did not mess up when they gave me freckles or they made me to be gay. God loves me just this way because I believe that he loves all his creations.”

She talked for about two minutes before her mic was cut off and she was told by church officials to sit down. According to her mother Heather, she left the stage in tears.

Savannah, who lives near Salt Lake City, was speaking at a monthly testimony meeting where church members are encouraged to share their feelings about God. Her parents say that she worked on her speech for months because she wanted it to be perfect.





