Trump’s Appoints Another Homophobe Just in Time for Pride Month

By Matt Baume ·

Valerie Huber National Abstinence Education Association

I’m in Copenhagen for a conference this weekend, but as always there’s been a lot of news: Trump has appointed another anti-LGBT activist to a leadership role (happy Pride!) and Texas just revived a bathroom bill that contains a sneak-attack on nondiscrimination for all queer people.

This Story Filed Under

Comments