I’m in Copenhagen for a conference this weekend, but as always there’s been a lot of news: Trump has appointed another anti-LGBT activist to a leadership role (happy Pride!) and Texas just revived a bathroom bill that contains a sneak-attack on nondiscrimination for all queer people.
-
Bill Cosby tried to discredit rape victim by saying she's gay
-
Republican candidate sends out homophobic flyer then lies about it
-
Chelsea Manning does first TV interview since release
-
First non-binary person ordained in one of America's biggest churches
-
Trump's Appoints Another Homophobe Just in Time for Pride Month
-
Principal announces transition to school, and their reaction is amazing
-
Here's why everyone is talking about the new queer icon: 'The Babadook'
-
Pride rallies planned nationwide & one's not far from Trump's Florida resort
-
Scissor Sisters return with new single marking one year since Pulse
-
FDA approves generic Truvada — but there's a catch
-
FBI questions NC man for making threatening Facebook post about Pride
-
Philly gives the Pride flag an inclusive update with brown & black stripes
-
Sean Hayes & Debra Messing want you to march this Sunday
-
Trump pledges to defend religious freedom from attacks at anti-LGBTQ conference
-
Army & Marines Corps want to delay transgender recruitment policy
-
Trump supporters enraged because pride org won't let them in parade
-
Germany takes in first gay Chechen refugee
-
5 ways to avoid burnout while resisting the Trump agenda
Comments