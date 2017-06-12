After someone stole this Trump supporter’s hateful signs, he did something worse

A Florida man disgusted his neighbors with signs in his front yard claiming America becomes great again by banning Jews, gay people, and the mentally disabled. The hateful signs disappeared from Roland Price’s yard, upsetting the Trump supporter.

Screenshot/WFLA

He explained to local news outlet WFLA that he felt there were too many Jewish and LGBTQ people in the Cabinet of previous administrations.

Now, Price has responded to his signs being stolen by placing a bigger one, bearing an even more homophobic, and scientifically illiterate, message in their place. It reads:

Health Warning Notice – 6-10-2017 Re: St. Petersburg Pride Event A highly concentrated mass of homosexuals, many with compromised immune systems (AIDS), will be entering the community in the coming weeks. They will bring active, transmissible, incurable diseases and viruses with them, including more than 40 cancer viruses. Protect yourself: Avoid all contact, common surfaces and elements, and common airspace with these infected individuals. Contact Mayor Rick Kriseman for dates & times.

St. Pete Pride takes place June 23-25.

As The New Civil Rights Movement notes, Kriseman became the first mayor to raise an LGBT Pride flag above the area’s City Hall.





