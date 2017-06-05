The top 20 queer anthems of all time

Billboard magazine is out with a list of the top twenty gay anthems of all time and all your favorites on the list. While we agree with most of the rankings, how in the world could numbers three or four not score the top spot?

Here are the bottom ten, but you’ll have to watch the video for the rest. Tell us below what song you think should have been #1.

20. YMCA: The Village People

19. Supermodel (You Better Work): RuPaul

18. Raise Your Glass: P!nk

17. If I Could Turn Back Time: Cher

16. Keep On Livin: Le Tigre

15. Take Me Or Leave Me: Rent

14. Somewhere Over The Rainbow: Judy Garland

13. Relax: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

12. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real): Sylvester

11. Closer To Fine: Indigo Girls

10. Vogue: Madonna

