Religious right leader: Trump should investigate gay groups for ‘corrupting’ kids

Linda Harvey, the head of the right wing anti-LGBT organization Mission America, isn’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed, but sometimes her lunacy approached the downright dangerous levels for a supposed “leader” of the religious right movement.

Last week, the professional persimmon issued a call for President Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate LGBT activists and organizations for “trying to normalize this behavior throughout all of America.” So, you know, generally destroying society.

LGBTQ orgs should be investigated because they “continue to twist the truth, blatantly engage in religious discrimination, demand that people lose jobs and corrupt children,” according to Harvey.

“It’s more than obvious that homosexuality is wrong. God has declared it a grave sin and you know it’s not just the sexual aspects of such sin that is the problem; it’s the destructive anti-Christian attitudes that flow out of insisting on this rebellion. This is the rotten fruit of this movement. It seems to poison the heart, mind and spirit.”

“I think we need special investigations into the actions of homosexual advocates at the state and federal level.”

Listen to the lunacy below courtesy of our friends at Right Wing Watch.





