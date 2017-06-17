Man scratches hateful message into his fence as neighbors put up pride flags

A homophobe in Seattle scratched an anti-gay message into his own fence.

Shaun Shaffer shares a house with three other gay men, and they put up several flags on their house for pride month.

“We just finished putting up the flags, and we were taking the recycling out, and we saw our neighbor up against his fence. We heard Scratching. We couldn’t tell what he was doing. There was muttering,” Shaffer told KING 5 News.

They later saw that the man had scratched “Leviticus 20:13 & 18:22” into his own fence. Leviticus 20:13 says, “If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them.” Leviticus 18:22 says, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.”

Shaffer says he hasn’t seen the neighbor and the local news station tried to talk to him but he wasn’t home.

The incident was reported to the police, who say that it’s not clear that this is a hate crime.





