Even Mother Nature is celebrating pride this year

Mark Girardeau from Monterey Bay, California was filming with a drone over the Pacific when he caught a remarkable display of pride courtesy of Mother Nature and a pod of Orcas blowing rainbows into the sky. While it was technically filmed on May 27, Ms. Nature has been a little unpredictable lately thanks to climate change. Meh. We show pride all year long, so why can’t the orcas?





