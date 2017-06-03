Bomb scare at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

Traffic around a Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was closed for a short time as firefighters examined a suspicious package.
But it reopened Friday morning after bomb squad investigators determined that it was a suitcase with nothing harmful inside.
The Orlando Fire Department tweeted that no hazard was found.
Businesses around Pulse nightclub were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.
The one-year mark of the Pulse nightclub massacre is nearing, and commemorative events at the nightclub are taking place in less than two weeks.
Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured after gunman Omar Mateen started shooting inside the packed nightclub last June 12.
Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.
